Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus-positive KMC staffer hugs senior for stopping salary

He greeted other officials too before revealing his test result

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A Karachi Metropolitan Corporation staffer, who was infected with the coronavirus, embraced a senior management official for stopping his salary.

Shehzad Anwar, the KMC land assistant director posted in Landhi, was suspended on October 5 over corruption complaints.

His salary was stopped too after he failed to report to the KMC Human Resource Management department, according to Senior HRM Director Jameel Farooqui.

Farooqui said Anwar tried to get close to him by entering his office on a false pretext.

Officials who were present inside Farooqui's office told SAMAA Digital that Anwar hugged the HRM senior director and kissed on his cheek, before greeting others in the administrator's secretariat.

He then revealed that he had tested positive for the virus, which led to a commotion in the KMC head office. Officials were seen jumping out of their chairs and running outside.

Farooqui said he had tested positive for the virus four months ago but recovered from it. He said he would get tested again and take legal action against the KMC assistant director.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Karachi KMC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, KMC, coronavirus, hugs, kisses, senior official, salary
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.