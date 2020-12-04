Coronavirus-positive KMC staffer hugs senior for stopping salary

He greeted other officials too before revealing his test result

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Karachi Metropolitan Corporation staffer, who was infected with the coronavirus, embraced a senior management official for stopping his salary.

Shehzad Anwar, the KMC land assistant director posted in Landhi, was suspended on October 5 over corruption complaints.

His salary was stopped too after he failed to report to the KMC Human Resource Management department, according to Senior HRM Director Jameel Farooqui.

Farooqui said Anwar tried to get close to him by entering his office on a false pretext.

Officials who were present inside Farooqui's office told SAMAA Digital that Anwar hugged the HRM senior director and kissed on his cheek, before greeting others in the administrator's secretariat.

He then revealed that he had tested positive for the virus, which led to a commotion in the KMC head office. Officials were seen jumping out of their chairs and running outside.

Farooqui said he had tested positive for the virus four months ago but recovered from it. He said he would get tested again and take legal action against the KMC assistant director.