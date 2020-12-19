CNG stations in Sindh, Punjab closed after gas shortage

The Sui Southern Gas Company has decided to close CNG stations across Sindh and Punjab over the weekend after a gas shortage was reported in multiple parts of the country.

CNG stations in Sindh will be closed for 24 hours while those in Punjab will remain closed for two days, according to an SSGC spokesperson.

“The gas we are receiving in the system is insufficient to meet the demand for households and the commercial sector,” the spokesperson said.

CNG stations are being closed to primarily meet the household demand, according to SSGC.

On the other hand, the gas supply for industries through generator connections is being reduced by 50%.

Residents across Pakistan, specially in Balochistan, have complained of the gas shortage and low pressures ever since the winter season commenced.