HOME > Pakistan

CCTV footage shows police mobile chasing Karachi builder before kidnapping

The AVCC has arrested a DSP among six suspects

Posted: Dec 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020

CCTV footage emerged on Wednesday showing a police vehicle chasing a builder before his kidnapping from Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The builder, Shoaib, was abducted on December 2. He was released only after paying Rs1.5 million in ransom.

One of the security guards of Saeedabad DSP Rashid Iqbal was allegedly involved and the officer's police mobile was used too in the kidnapping.

The Gulistan-e-Jauhar police had registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of the builder.

In his statement, Shoaib said that four men in black uniforms and three private security guards had kidnapped him. They came in a police mobile and a car.

The builder said he was blindfolded and taken to an office that looked like a police officer's. When his blindfold was removed, a man introduced himself as a NAB assistant director and demanded Rs10 million from the builder, Shoaib told the police.

He said the kidnappers agreed to release him for Rs2 million. The builder was released after payment of Rs1.5 million in two installments.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell has apprehended DSP Iqbal among six suspects. However, the police officer's son remains on the run.

