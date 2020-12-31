Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Bilawal, Zardari won’t go to Lahore for PDM meeting

They will attend it via video link

Posted: Dec 31, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2020
Bilawal, Zardari won’t go to Lahore for PDM meeting

Photo: Online

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari will not go Lahore to attend the PDM meeting on Thursday, according to a party leader. They would rather participate via video link.

The PPP delegation will, however, attend the meeting of the opposition parties, the party leader said. Former prime ministers Raja Pervez Ashraf and Yousuf Raza Gillani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Farhatullah Babar will attend it.

The PDM, an alliance of opposition parties, have announced that they will resign from the national and provincial assemblies by January 31. The parties intend to organize a long march towards Islamabad in an attempt to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

But the PPP appears to be backtracking from the PDM’s decision to resign from the assemblies. It has reportedly informed opposition leaders that it wants to contest the Senate election.

