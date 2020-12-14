Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Bilawal to meet Shehbaz at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison Tuesday

He'll extend his condolences over the demise of Shehbaz's mother

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bilawal to meet Shehbaz at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison Tuesday

Photo: FILE

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison on Tuesday, PPP members told SAMAA TV.

The Punjab home department has given permission for the meeting, according to PPP members.

Bilawal will meet Shehbaz at 2pm on Tuesday, they said. He will be accompanied by Sherry Rehman, Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The PPP chairman wants to condole with Shehbaz over the demise of his mother. According to PPP leaders, the meeting does not have any political aspect.

Shehbaz and his son Hamza are currently in jail in multiple corruption cases. The opposition leader was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau from outside the Lahore High Court on September 28.

Last week, Bilawal also met Maryam Nawaz and extended his condolences over the death of her grandmother. They both spoke to the media after the meeting.

The opposition would neither hold talks with the government, nor would it give Prime Minister Imran Khan an NRO, Maryam told reporters at her residence.

Bilawal, however, failed to give a clear answer to the question about collective resignations by the opposition.

He instead said the PDM parties had decided to consult their central executive committees on the matter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ABAD, Karachi, Pakistan, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, housing societies, housing projects, housing schemes, PM Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.