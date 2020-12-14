Bilawal to meet Shehbaz at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison Tuesday

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison on Tuesday, PPP members told SAMAA TV.

The Punjab home department has given permission for the meeting, according to PPP members.

Bilawal will meet Shehbaz at 2pm on Tuesday, they said. He will be accompanied by Sherry Rehman, Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The PPP chairman wants to condole with Shehbaz over the demise of his mother. According to PPP leaders, the meeting does not have any political aspect.

Shehbaz and his son Hamza are currently in jail in multiple corruption cases. The opposition leader was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau from outside the Lahore High Court on September 28.

Last week, Bilawal also met Maryam Nawaz and extended his condolences over the death of her grandmother. They both spoke to the media after the meeting.

The opposition would neither hold talks with the government, nor would it give Prime Minister Imran Khan an NRO, Maryam told reporters at her residence.

Bilawal, however, failed to give a clear answer to the question about collective resignations by the opposition.

He instead said the PDM parties had decided to consult their central executive committees on the matter.