Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two labourers killed, nine injured in Balochistan coalmine blast

The blast happened in a mining area leased to a private coal company

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 seconds ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 seconds ago
Two labourers killed, nine injured in Balochistan coalmine blast

Photo: File

Two labourers were killed and nine injured in a coalmine blast in Balochistan’s Machh area, the police said Thursday.

Leakage of methane gas resulted in the blast, after which labourers were trapped in the mine. The blast occurred at a mining site leased to a private firm, the police said.

Rescue teams were called in, who moved the bodies and injured to the hospital. Police said an investigation is underway.

Several coalmine blasts and related deaths were reported in Balochistan in the past year due to a lack of safety protocols.

At least seven miners were killed in March in an explosion in a coalmine 60 kilometres away from Quetta, the Balochistan chief mine inspector had said.

Two more were killed in April after a trolley hit them inside a coalmine in Harnai.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coalmine blast balochistan labourers deaths pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coalmine blast balochistan miners deaths pakistan labour rights pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.