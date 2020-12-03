Two labourers killed, nine injured in Balochistan coalmine blast

Two labourers were killed and nine injured in a coalmine blast in Balochistan’s Machh area, the police said Thursday.

Leakage of methane gas resulted in the blast, after which labourers were trapped in the mine. The blast occurred at a mining site leased to a private firm, the police said.

Rescue teams were called in, who moved the bodies and injured to the hospital. Police said an investigation is underway.

Several coalmine blasts and related deaths were reported in Balochistan in the past year due to a lack of safety protocols.

At least seven miners were killed in March in an explosion in a coalmine 60 kilometres away from Quetta, the Balochistan chief mine inspector had said.

Two more were killed in April after a trolley hit them inside a coalmine in Harnai.