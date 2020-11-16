Zardari has improved his ties with the establishment: Sheikh Rasheed

Says the PDM will come to the negotiating table

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has improved his ties with the establishment despite his party’s affiliation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Monday.

The PDM is an alliance of 11 opposition parties and is currently at odds with the establishment for its alleged role in catapulting Prime Minister Imran Khan into power.

Rasheed spoke about the anti-government alliance, its narrative and more on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live. He said the issue was heated but none of the PDM leaders ran their election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan with the same narrative.

Will the PDM agree to hold talks?

The minister believes that no matter what their narrative is, the PDM will eventually come to the negotiating table. “Whenever the PDM decides, it will decide in favour of talks,” he predicted.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Nawaz-league are at the centre of the PDM but the Peoples Party doesn’t agree with what they say, Rasheed explained.

He claimed that Fazl wanted Nawaz Sharif to address the PDM rally in Karachi but Asif Ali Zardari didn’t agree.

“They insisted a lot but they [the PPP] didn’t let Nawaz Sharif address in Karachi,” the minister said. “Fazlur Rehman sahib even met with Asif Zardari but he said this doesn’t work for us.

“Yes, you are absolutely right,” he said when asked if Zardari doesn’t want to sever ties with the establishment.

“And he has improved his relations [with the establishment],” Rasheed added.

What will be the future of Maryam Nawaz?

The anchorperson asked Rasheed what would happen with Maryam after recent contact between the PML-N and the establishment.

“See they [PML-N and Nawaz] would want Maryam to get some cushion where she is allowed to contest the elections,” he replied. “But this won’t happen…. Imran Khan is a very stubborn man.”

Anchorperson quipped that the prime minister is not going to give any concession to Maryam.

“That’s true,” Rasheed agreed. “But sometimes, when he [PM Khan] makes a decision, then stands by it.”

He said this is the 14th time he is holding a portfolio and he has never seen a prime minister as stubborn as Imran Khan.

Dissent within the PML-N

Rasheed hinted at some PML-N members breaking away from the party in the days to come.

He said this was not the time to decide who would lead the PML-N. This is the time for a few PML-N members to oppose Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, he said.

These members could number between 10 and 15, according to Rasheed.

Punjab and the anti-establishment sentiment

The anchorperson said the forward bloc might fail to make a difference if slogans are chanted against the establishment at rallies.

“Slogans [against the establishment] are one thing, but a majority of people in Punjab are not willing to listen to anything against the military,” he said.