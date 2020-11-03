Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Won’t let anyone snatch GB women’s right to vote: Bilawal

Says fielding a woman candidate is their response

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that his party would not let anyone snatch the right of women to vote in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

“Some people are saying that 'we will not let women participate in the election in Diamer…we will not allow women to contest elections in Diamer',” the PPP chairman said at a rally in Diamer. “I want to tell them that they [women] are the companions of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and they will not back off because of your threats.”

Bilawal said the PPP had fielded party worker Sadia Danish as its candidate in Diamer. It was the party’s response to those opposing women’s participation in the election, he added.

The PPP chairman is currently leading his party’s campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan. Elections for the GB Assembly will be held on November 15.
