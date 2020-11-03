Won’t let anyone snatch GB women’s right to vote: Bilawal

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Some people are saying that 'we will not let women participate in the election in Diamer…we will not allow women to contest elections in Diamer',” the PPP chairman said at a rally in Diamer. “I want to tell them that they [women] are the companions of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and they will not back off because of your threats.”

Bilawal said the PPP had fielded party worker Sadia Danish as its candidate in Diamer. It was the party’s response to those opposing women’s participation in the election, he added.

The PPP chairman is currently leading his party’s campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan. Elections for the GB Assembly will be held on November 15.