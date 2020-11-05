Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan

Will raise my voice for your rights, Maryam tells GB

Says turncoats can't bear even the slightest pressure

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo: File

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz told the people of Gilgit-Baltistan that she would raise her voice for their rights as the turncoats could not bear even the slightest pressure.

Maryam was addressing a rally in the Ghanche district on Thursday. She said the ones who stole votes have been hovering over GB.

“Listen selected, the people of Ghanche are wise,” the PML-N vice-president said. “The announcement made by the vote chor [thieves] here has no standing.” She was referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement earlier in the week that GB would be made a separate province.

She claimed that the people of GB were lied to about making the region a province.

GB is set to vote to elect its assembly members on November 15. Maryam, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other political figures have been campaigning in the region for the past few days.

This will be the region’s third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly.

