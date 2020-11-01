Will find the ones who stained uniform, vows Maryam

Says Nawaz Sharif's demands are in line with the constitution

She said this while addressing an event of the “Sher Jawan Tehreek” in Lahore. The PML-N leader asked the youth to read the Constitution of Pakistan and find out if former premier Nawaz Sharif’s demands were illegitimate.

Don’t support his narrative if you find it to be contradicting with the country’s constitution, Maryam told her supporters.

The PML-N is part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, which is running an anti-government campaign in the country.

The opposition parties have already staged three rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta. Their leaders have been critical of PM Khan’s government and the military leadership because they claim that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was brought into power by top military officials.

Explaining the Sher Jawan Tehreek, Maryam said it was aimed at providing political awareness to the “promising young people” in Pakistan and informing them of the threats to Pakistan from the hybrid system of governance.

“There is no greater punishment than slavery. Slavery is a monster that snatches people’s freedom of speech," she said.

"It’s a chain that compels you to bow down before the powerful people,” the PML-N leader added.

She said the movement would have the participation of women too and they were trying to launch it in all provinces.

Maryam told her supporters that she had taken a step forward and now it was their turn.