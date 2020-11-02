Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Weddings across Chitral’s Kalash valley will soon be documented

Govt says bill will be tabled in January 2021

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Weddings across Chitral’s Kalash valley will soon be documented

Photo: AFP

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government is set to table the Kalash Marriage Act that will ensure marriages and divorces across the valley are documented.

Couples in Pakistan’s most toured valley are declared married as they exchange vows, without any documentation. This deprives women of security as their claims regarding a marriage or separation are hollow without documentation to prove it.

The government has not given an exact date when the bill will be tabled for a vote, but the KP assembly is expected to debate it by January 2021. And the valley has welcomed the move.

Hazrat Gul, a Kalash tribeswoman, explained that men and women announce their elopement before the community after which families kick-off traditional celebrations.

While the Kalasha used to believe in miyan bivi raazi to kya karega qazi, as Gul put it, this method disadvantages women in the long run.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Monday, Gul said that all conditions post-wedding are held in the presence of elders of the tribe, but is all verbal.

“None of the marriages are registered or documented,” she said. “It’s all about equality. Just like in a Muslim community… where women get their equal share [Haq Meher] after divorce. If the bill is passed, it will serve as a family law that will secure our women.”

The 4,000 Kalash people form the smallest minority ethnic group of Pakistan. They are known for their unique traditions and style of living.

FaceBook WhatsApp
chitral kalash
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Weddings across Chitral's Kalash valley will soon be documented, kalash community, kalash women, kalash community marriages, kalash marriage bill, miyan bivi raazi to kya karega qazi, samaa tv naya din,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.