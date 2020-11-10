Traders in Quetta, Pishin strike after union leader’s killing

Traders in Quetta and Pishin staged a strike on Tuesday over the killing of a trade union leader.

Unidentified men had shot Allah Dad Tareen dead in Pishin on Monday. He was the general secretary of the Anjuman-e-Tajran Balochistan.

The Anjuman-e-Tajran Balochistan gave the strike call to protest Tareen’s murder. All businesses in the two cities remained closed Tuesday.

“We request the government to look into murder and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested immediately,” the head of the trader’ association demanded.

The government must provide security to traders and businessmen, he added.