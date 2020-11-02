Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Maryam to meet Shehbaz, Bilawal heads to Ghizer

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Maryam to meet Shehbaz, Bilawal heads to Ghizer

Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday)”

  • An anti-terrorism court in Lahore will hear the Lahore motorway rape case. The prime suspect in the case, Abdil Malhi, will be presented in the court.
  • PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz will appear before an accountability court in Lahore in an assets case.
  • The International Cricket Council has approved the Pakistan Cricket Board’s appeal for the virtual hearing of the Umar Akmal case.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as a part of his election campaign, will hold a corner meeting at 12pm in Gilgit Baltistan’s Ghizer. He will leave for Gilgit later.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that his party will not come out and rally against the government. If they do, they will not go back then, he said.
  • After coronavirus cases in the country spiked, the district administration of Islamabad sealed five areas in the capital. A mobile market in Karachi’s North has also been closed down.
  • The All Rawalpindi Hotel Association has said that they will not follow the government’s instructions of keeping restaurants open till 5pm. If the government doesn’t agree, we will take to the streets with our families, the association members said.
  • A meeting of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif is expected. The vice-president will be heading to Kot Lakhpat to meet him.

