Suspect confesses to shooting Karachi cleric for money

The suspect who shot and injured a prayer leader in Karachi on Saturday has confessed that he committed the crime for money, according to the police.

The prayer leader, Mufti Abdullah, was attacked on Karachi’s Jamshed Road late Saturday shortly after leading prayers.

One of the three assailants was caught by the residents and handed over to the police later. He was identified as Mudassir.

In his statement to the police, the suspect said he was paid for the attack by a man named Farhan.

Farhan and his friend were also present when Mufti Abdullah was shot, Mudassir told investigators.

The suspect is a drug addict and has criminal record, according to the police. He had planned to change his get-up to flee the scene and worn a shalwar kamiz over pants and shirt.

The suspect remains in custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department of Karachi Police.