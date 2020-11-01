Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Suspect confesses to shooting Karachi cleric for money

Records his statement to the police

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Suspect confesses to shooting Karachi cleric for money

Photo: File

The suspect who shot and injured a prayer leader in Karachi on Saturday has confessed that he committed the crime for money, according to the police.

The prayer leader, Mufti Abdullah, was attacked on Karachi’s Jamshed Road late Saturday shortly after leading prayers.

One of the three assailants was caught by the residents and handed over to the police later. He was identified as Mudassir.

In his statement to the police, the suspect said he was paid for the attack by a man named Farhan.

Farhan and his friend were also present when Mufti Abdullah was shot, Mudassir told investigators.

The suspect is a drug addict and has criminal record, according to the police. He had planned to change his get-up to flee the scene and worn a shalwar kamiz over pants and shirt.

The suspect remains in custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department of Karachi Police.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, shooting, cleric, police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.