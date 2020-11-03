Soldier martyred in attack on Pakistani border post in Zhob

A Frontier Corps soldier embraced martyrdom on Tuesday in a cross-border attack in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the Pakistani military said.

Terrorists opened fire at a Pakistani border post in Manzaikai sector along the country’s border with Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The martyred soldier was identified as 22-year-old Naik Fakhr Abbas. Two other troops sustained injuries in the attack.

Terrorists based in Afghanistan have targeted Pakistani forces along the border in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past too.

Pakistan has repeatedly raised the issue with Afghan authorities. It demands effective border management on the Afghan side of the border to check cross-border terrorist attacks.