Sunday, November 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh Rangers to launch public safety app for Karachi

It'll help people alert the paramilitary force about any emergency

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh will be introducing a mobile application to ensure public safety in Karachi, it said in a statement Sunday.

The application will be available to hospitals, banks, educational institutes, business communities and individuals from other walks of life, according to the statement.

However, the facility could not be provided to everyone in a city of tens of millions of people, it said.

An organisation or individual registered with the SOS alert app will be able to alert the Rangers about any emergency. Officials at the Rangers control room would then send the nearest patrol to the site of emergency.

The application aims to improve the sense of security among the masses by developing an intelligence-sharing network in the city.

