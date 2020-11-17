Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan

Sindh Investment Board website hackers demand govt shut down schools

They call it a warning for the government

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The website of the Sindh Investment Board has been hacked by anonymous hackers, according to message on its website.

“This is a warning message to Pakistan Government,” said a note posted on the website. “Student Lives are no joke! Shut the Schools down now.”

The message appears to have something to do with the government’s decision to keep educational institutions across Pakistan open amid a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

The virus has so far claimed 2,760 lives in Sindh while the number of active cases in the province stands at 11,020.

But the provincial government has not made any decision to close educational institutions. The government, after discussing the matter in its steering committee meeting on Tuesday, suggested that winter holidays should not be given at all this year.

“Students have already lost on a lot of education due to the coronavirus lockdown and can’t afford more losses,” the Sindh education ministry said.

The matter will further be discussed in the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on November 23, it added.

