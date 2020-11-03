Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh: 16 hotels fined Rs50,000 each over coronavirus SOP violation

Residents to go behind bars for not wearing masks

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A total of 16 hotels and restaurants across Sindh were fined Rs50,000 each for violating the government's coronavirus precautionary measures on Monday.

Talking on SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din on Tuesday, Sindh Minister for Information Science and Technology Taimur Talpur said that the government has expressed its concerns over the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.

"The government has decided to fine residents not following SOPs," he said, pointing out that wearing of masks is mandatory. "People not following the SOPs can also be sent to jail."

Talpur requested people to help control the spread of the virus by following precautions.

On Monday, a smart lockdown was imposed in Karachi’s District East to curb rising coronavirus infections. Markets, restaurants, hotels, wedding halls and small shops will be closed by 10pm.

On Sunday night, the Serena mobile mall was sealed after people were seen crowding the shops. The mall is located at Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi in District Central.

Second wave of coronavirus

On October 28, the National Command and Control Centre said that all markets and shopping malls in 11 major cities of Pakistan will close by 10pm to counter the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The cities include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Karachi, Multan, Gilgit, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta.

The NCOC even made it compulsory for people to wear masks each time they leave their houses.

The guidelines say that people must wear masks if they are going to crowded places. Masks also have been made compulsory at both government and private offices.

