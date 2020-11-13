Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed predicts Gilgit-Baltistan election results

Says the PTI will gain a majority

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Sheikh Rasheed predicts Gilgit-Baltistan election results

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has predicted the results of the November 15 elections in Gilgit Baltistan.

This will be the region’s third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly.

Rasheed predicted on Friday that the PTI will win the polls and gain a majority in the GB Assembly.

Related: PTI, PPP, PML-N eye victory as Gilgit-Baltistan prepares to vote

The PPP will be the runner-up, followed by the PML-N, he told reporters in Lahore.

The minister noted that this is the first election in which the police are performing duties, instead of the army.

