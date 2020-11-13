Sheikh Rasheed predicts Gilgit-Baltistan election results

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has predicted the results of the November 15 elections in Gilgit Baltistan.

This will be the region’s third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly.

Rasheed predicted on Friday that the PTI will win the polls and gain a majority in the GB Assembly.

The PPP will be the runner-up, followed by the PML-N, he told reporters in Lahore.

The minister noted that this is the first election in which the police are performing duties, instead of the army.