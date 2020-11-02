Shahid Abbasi reveals why Qadir Baloch fell out with PML-N

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former premier and current PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has put the rumours to rest by revealing what upset the former military official.

Baloch was irked after former Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri was not invited to attend the Pakistan Democratic Alliance's Quetta rally, he said on SAMAA TV show 7 se 8.

Baloch said not inviting his sardar to the rally was an insult and he would not be able to stay with the party, the ex-premier said. "I told him that it is your call," Abbasi said.

He explained that Zehri was not invited because he had not been active in the party for the last two and a half years.

"He [Zehri] is not part of the PDM, I can't invite him," he said. "It started there and ended there."

Zehri was the Balochistan CM during the PML-N tenure. At the time, some parties banded together and brought in a no-confidence motion against him. The PML-N leadership had advised Zehri to stand his ground but he quietly stepped down and left for Dubai.