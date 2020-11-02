Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Shahid Abbasi reveals why Qadir Baloch fell out with PML-N

Baloch announced his resignation as party's Balochistan secretary-general Sunday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Lieutenant General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch announced on Sunday his resignation as PML-N Balochistan secretary-general sparking rumours of a disagreement with the party leadership.

Former premier and current PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has put the rumours to rest by revealing what upset the former military official.

Baloch was irked after former Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri was not invited to attend the Pakistan Democratic Alliance's Quetta rally, he said on SAMAA TV show 7 se 8.

Baloch said not inviting his sardar to the rally was an insult and he would not be able to stay with the party, the ex-premier said. "I told him that it is your call," Abbasi said.

He explained that Zehri was not invited because he had not been active in the party for the last two and a half years.

"He [Zehri] is not part of the PDM, I can't invite him," he said. "It started there and ended there."

Zehri was the Balochistan CM during the PML-N tenure. At the time, some parties banded together and brought in a no-confidence motion against him. The PML-N leadership had advised Zehri to stand his ground but he quietly stepped down and left for Dubai.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Abdul Qadir Baloch PML-N shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abdul Qadir Baloch, PML-N, Sanaullah Zehri, PDM, Quetta,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.