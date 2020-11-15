Several injured as PTI, PPP workers clash in Skardu

Several people were injured in a clash between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party supporters in Skardu on Sunday, the police said.

PTI workers were taking out a rally when they were faced by PPP supporters at the Yadgar Chowk. The confrontation soon turned into a clash, with each side pelting rocks at the other.

Meanwhile, PTI workers grabbed hold of a PPP supporter and roughed him up. The police arrived at the scene and rescued the injured PPP activist.

The law enforcers managed to take control of the situation, but soon workers from both the parties gathered and scuffles broke out again.

Several people were injured as each side pelted stones and charged the other with batons. The wounded persons were shifted to hospital.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner has asked police officials to immediately arrest all those involved in the clashes.