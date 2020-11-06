Security guard who murdered Khushab bank manager sent on remand

A local court in Khushab sent on Friday the security guard who murdered a bank manager on judicial remand for 14 days.

The accused, Ahmed Nawaz, had shot bank manager Malik Imran Hanif dead inside the bank on November 4. Nawaz had told the police that he murdered him because of blasphemy.

But the prayer leader who led funeral prayers for Hanif termed his murder “unjust”. In his sermon, Maulana Izhar Hussain told people to seek God’s forgiveness because the bank manager was innocent.

According to Maulana Hussain, the people gathered around the security guard and kissed his hands after he murdered the bank manager because they thought he [the manager] had committed blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). But, he added, it later turned out that that wasn’t the case.

The police produced him before Civil Judge Usman Riaz on Friday. The judge sent him on a judicial remand to jail for 14 days.

The police did not seek his physical remand due to the law and order situation and security threats. A mob had attacked the police station where Nawaz was taken after the murder.

Hanif’s brother had registered an FIR under Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code against the guard. He had stated that Hanif and Nawaz had been quarrelling for a while. “The guard used to come late to work over which Hanif scolded him and called him out,” his statement said.

His uncle had told SAMAA TV that Nawaz had killed Hanif over personal grievances. “He’s using blasphemy charges to protect himself. My nephew never insulted the Prophet (PBUH) and we have no connection with Ahmadis.”