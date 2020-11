Security forces discovered and disarmed explosives mounted on a motorbike in Pishin on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari said.

The motorbike was found close to a flour mill on Band Road, according to the Pishin DC.

The explosives weighed around 10kg and were disarmed by the Bomb Disposal Squad after two hours. The bomb makers used ball-bearings in the bombs.

DC Lashari said the timely action saved the city from a major terror attack.