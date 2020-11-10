Safdar arrest: Minister lauds armed forces for removing ‘overzealous’ officers

Information Minister Shibli Faraz lauded on Tuesday the armed forces for taking action against officers who acted “overzealously” after PML-N leader Captain (retired) Safdar allegedly violated the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi on October 19.

“We appreciated that Pakistan armed forces’ self-disciplined and self-accountability process swung into action and they removed their two officers from their posts,” Faraz said at a press conference in Islamabad.

The remarks from the minister came an hour after the ISPR, the Pakistani military’s media wing, said its court of inquiry found that the officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Rangers acted “overzealously” in the case which “led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions”.

The statement said the officers were “under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law”. The ISI and Rangers personnel felt that the response of the Sindh police was slow in a “developing yet volatile situation” and decided to act “rather over zealously”, it added.

The statement said that based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, “it has been decided to remove the officers from their current assignments for departmental proceedings and disposal at the GHQ”.

Safdar, the husband of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, was arrested from his hotel room in Karachi for sloganeering at Quaid’s mausoleum. He, however, was granted bail by a court after 12 hours. He was in Karachi to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally.

Army Chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa had ordered an inquiry after Sindh Inspector General Mushtaq Mehar had decided to go on a leave after the arrest. He was followed by other senior police officials.

Faraz said the Rangers “approached the IG” after it came under pressure from public and the chief of the police was told that matters could become “complicated” if this issue wasn’t resolved.

The federal government will see the report by the Sindh government, he added.

“But the Sindh government also has to tell that [would] its police, its IG take action against their officials who had kind of revolted,” he asked.