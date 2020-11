The amount was collected from the weekend sales

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Robbers fled with Rs5.1 million from a petrol pump in Karachi earlier this week in what is being described as this year's biggest fuel pump robbery.

The incident took place early Monday, said Ghazanfar Ali, the manager of the gas station in North Karachi.

The amount collected from the sales over the weekend was to be deposited in a bank, he added.

The police have recorded the statements of all staffers but no arrests have been made yet.