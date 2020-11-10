Road repair work continues from Karachi’s Teen Hatti to Liaquatabad

Authorities have partially closed a track of Sir Taufiq Ahmed Khan Road in Karachi due to the ongoing repair work.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been renovating the road leading from Teen Hatti to Liaquatabad Post Office. The repair work started Monday.

KMC Technical Services Director General Shabihul Hasnain said the particular section of the road was badly damaged after the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board replaced a sunk sewerage line there months ago.

It deteriorated the road’s condition and had been affecting the flow of traffic, according to Hasnain. The renovation work from the footpath to half of the road is ongoing while the fast track is open for traffic.

Hasnain said the road renovation work would be completed in the next 15 to 20 days.

No diversion has been created on the route as half of the track from Teen Hatti to Liaquatabad is still open.