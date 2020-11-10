Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Road repair work continues from Karachi’s Teen Hatti to Liaquatabad

Authorities have closed half of one of its two tracks

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Road repair work continues from Karachi’s Teen Hatti to Liaquatabad

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Authorities have partially closed a track of Sir Taufiq Ahmed Khan Road in Karachi due to the ongoing repair work.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been renovating the road leading from Teen Hatti to Liaquatabad Post Office. The repair work started Monday.

KMC Technical Services Director General Shabihul Hasnain said the particular section of the road was badly damaged after the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board replaced a sunk sewerage line there months ago.

It deteriorated the road’s condition and had been affecting the flow of traffic, according to Hasnain. The renovation work from the footpath to half of the road is ongoing while the fast track is open for traffic.

Hasnain said the road renovation work would be completed in the next 15 to 20 days.

No diversion has been created on the route as half of the track from Teen Hatti to Liaquatabad is still open.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Punjab police get 500 new vehicles, punjab police, police cars, faisalabad police,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.