Rangers arrest three suspected terrorists in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested on Sunday three terrorists in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area, a Rangers spokesman said in a statement.

The suspects recently came from Afghanistan and were planning terror attacks in the city, according to the statement.

They had already reconnoitred the Karachi airport, US Consulate, Pakistan Security Printing Corporation and other sensitive locations.

The suspects were identified as Yasin alias Qari, Ikramullah and Mohammad Khalid alias Mansoor, the Rangers spokesman said. They were said to be affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s Hummayun group.

Ikramullah had also been involved in bombing schools and police stations in Shakardara, Kohat. The suspects were being further interrogated.