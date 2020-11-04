Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab health minister says Lahore is still a coronavirus hotspot

City's 200 localities are under smart lockdown

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday the majority of the coronavirus cases in Punjab are being reported from Lahore.

“Lahore has always been Punjab’s coronavirus hotspot ever since the pandemic hit Pakistan and even now, most [people] testing positive are from Lahore,” she said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

Over 200 neighbourhoods in Lahore are under smart lockdowns. Dr Rashid said that the virus hot spots are continuously changing in Lahore. She added that a total of 1.6 million tests have been conducted so far.

Across Punjab, smart lockdowns have been imposed in 44 areas in Multan, 47 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Sahiwal, 24 in Sargodha, 37 in Bahawalpur and 17 in Dera Ghazi Khan. Another 34 localities in Faisalabad, 35 in Bhakkur 35 and 14 areas in Gujranwala are under a smart lockdown.

The federal government said it is closely monitoring Lahore “as every second case is being reported there”.

People have been instructed to wear face masks every time they go out, avoid crowded places and practice social distancing.

In the last 24 hrs, 1,313 new cases were reported and 18 people died across the country. Nearly 14,700 active cases have been recorded.

