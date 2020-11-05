Punjab farmer killed after police attack protesters in Lahore

A farmer who was injured during police shelling at a protest in Lahore died at a hospital on Thursday.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting in Lahore for the past three days. One of their main demands was an increase in government purchase rates of wheat and sugarcane.

The police had tear-gassed and baton-charged the protesting farmers multiple times. They had allegedly used streams of water mixed with chemical additives to disperse the protesters too.

But the protesters stood their ground and regrouped each time the police retreated.

On Wednesday, the police roughed up the protesting farmers when they blocked a road near the Thokar Niaz Baig interchange.

Malik Ashfaq was among the farmers injured in clashes with the police on Wednesday, according to Kissan Ittehad President Chaudhry Anwar.

He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds Thursday evening. The deceased farmer was the finance secretary of the Kissan Ittehad’s Vehari chapter, Anwar said. He said Ashfaq died because of the use of hazardous water and tear gas.

The Kissan Ittehad has demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar remove Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh. Punjab IG Inam Ghani has also sought a report from Sheikh regarding the farmer’s death.

On the other hand, the protesting farmers ended their protest Thursday evening after Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat assured them that their recommendations would be included in the provincial agriculture policy.

The minister told them that their representatives would be taken into confidence before taking decisions relating to them.