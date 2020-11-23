PTI’s Sohail Abbas wins GBLA-3 Gilgit-III seat: unofficial result

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sohail Abbas has won the election in Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly constituency GBLA-3 Gilgit-III, unofficial and unconfirmed results suggested Sunday.

Polling in the constituency had been postponed for a week after the death of PTI candidate Jafar Shah.

Abbas bagged 6,873 votes in the election, according to unofficial results from all 77 polling stations. Independent Dr Mohammad Iqbal was the runner-up with 4,687 votes. PML-Q’s Mohammad Shafiq finished third in the race with 4,654 votes.

The ruling PTI had won 10 seats in the November 15 elections, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results compiled by SAMAA TV.

It was followed by independent candidates who secured seven seats. The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the MWM secured just one seat.

Five independent candidates joined the PTI and the MWM formed alliance with it, giving the ruling party 16 seats. With the GBLA-3 seat, it now has 17.