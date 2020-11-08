PTI, PML-N workers clash in Mardan over gas pipeline inauguration

Workers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz clashed in Mardan on Sunday over the inauguration of a gas pipeline.

PML-N activists reached the Jalala Bazar area after preparations for the project’s inauguration by State Minister Ali Mohammad Khan were completed.

They uprooted the plaque leading to clashes between the two sides. However, the police arrived at the scene and managed to disperse them.

PML-N MPA Jamshed Mohmand said the project was approved in 2016 and he had already inaugurated it. He accused PTI members of replacing the plaque with their own.

“The state minister should inaugurate their own project instead of claiming credit for projects initiated by others,” Mohmand said.

Khan and Mohmand both reached the area and appealed to their supporters to stay calm. No one was hurt in the episode.