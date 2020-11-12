PPL starts production from crude oil well discovered in Ziarat

The Pakistan Petroleum Limited has started production from a crude oil well discovered in Balochistan’s Ziarat district, it said Wednesday.

The reserves were first discovered in the exploratory well Bolan East-1 in the Ziarat Block in 2018. This was the first crude oil discovery in Chiltan and Moro formations in the province.

The PPL said it started extended well testing on November 9 and is currently extracting approximately 800 barrels of oil per day.

It said production could not begin earlier because local refineries were not accepting the crude oil due to low API gravity.

But the PPL recently signed an agreement with Attock Refinery for the sale of oil extracted from the well.