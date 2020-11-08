Policeman, mugger killed in Karachi shootout

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Head Constable Fayyaz was on his way to work when he saw a mugging in Karimabad, according to the police.

He tried to grab a hold of one of the muggers, which led to an exchange of fire between the two sides.

One of the suspects was killed on the spot, while Fayyaz was critically injured in the event, the police said.

The injured policeman was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The deceased suspect has yet to be identified.