Police arrest two people for woman, son’s murder in Wazirabad

Police arrested on Tuesday two people in Gujranwala for the murder a woman and her son in Wazirabad, a police official said.

The deceased’s husband told the police that his wife Yasmeen and son Usman were shot dead by the accused named Shakoor, whose mother, Itrat Bibi, had a verbal argument with his wife on November 9, according to the FIR.

He said Itrat Bibi started fighting with his wife when she went out for some work, adding that former called her son during the altercation who shot Yasmeen and Usman.

He told the police that Yasmeen had a fight with Itrat Bibi two months ago over cleanliness of a nullah but residents of the area made them compromise on the matter.

People shared pictures of the bodies on social media, claiming that the woman and her son were murdered over blasphemy.

But Punjab CM’s focal person Azhar Mashwani said, “It was a personal matter and had nothing to do with religion”.