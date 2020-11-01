Police arrest three for rape-murder of eight-year-old Kalat boy

Police have apprehended three suspects for raping and murdering an eight-year-old boy in Balochistan’s Kalat district, a provincial government spokesman said Sunday.

The suspects had dumped the body of the boy in nearby hills, said Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman of the Balochistan government. He was addressing a press conference in Quetta.

Shahwani said the suspects were relatives of the deceased boy. They were being further interrogated, he added.

The gruesome rape-murder took place in Kalat a week ago. Authorities had collected samples from the body and sent them to a Lahore lab for forensic examination. The report has yet to be received.

Dr Aisha, a police surgeon at Civil Hospital Quetta, had also confirmed that the boy had been raped before being murdered.