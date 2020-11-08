Police arrest suspect in Faisalabad Agriculture University student’s murder

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a Faisalabad Agriculture University student, they said Sunday.

The body of the girl was found in Faisalabad’s Peoples Colony three days ago. The deceased was a student of MS Zoology and hailed from Gujranwala.

She worked in a call centre to meet her education expenses. One of her relatives said that her brother used to send her money from abroad but it was transferred in her colleague’s bank account as she didn’t have her own account.

The victim had been shot in the head, according to the police. They suspect the incident resulted from a dispute over money.

The police have arrested one of her colleagues, according to a police spokesperson. The victim was last seen going with the suspect, Talal, on his bike.

He will be presented in a court Monday, the spokesperson said. The police are investigating other colleagues of the victim too.