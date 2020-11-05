PML-Q’s Cheema hints it’s time for govt to go home

Says fresh elections are already being discussed

Cheema was speaking on SAMAA TV's Nadeem Malik Live. He was critical of the PTI-led government for not keeping the promises made to the PML-Q — a coalition partner both in the Centre and Punjab.

He said his party's leadership has had just one meeting [with Prime Minister Imran Khan] over the past two years.

Asked if not giving a portfolio to PML-Q's Moonis Elahi was a major issue, Cheema said, "No no...ab toh chal chalao ka waqt hai, ab toh agley elections ki baat horahi hai [Now is the time to leave, fresh elections are being discussed now]."

Cheema's assertion amazed the anchorperson too who lauded him for making such a dangerous statement with such an ease.

The PML-Q leader went on to say that his party's leadership informed the PTI two years ago that it would not ask for a portfolio for Moonis Elahi.

"No one can claim that we asked them to give a portfolio to Moonis Elahi or that we have any personal interests," the PML-Q leader said.

He, however, appeared to have realised the gravity of his statement.

"See, every political party, every government starts thinking of the next election after two or two and a half years," Cheema explained.

"We won't part ways with any alliance, neither in Punjab nor in the Centre," he clarified in response to a question about challenging the PTI.

But the PML-Q leader urged the ruling PTI to focus on governance and resolve issues like increasing inflation as both parties are to contest elections after two years.

Cheema lamented that his party is accused of blackmailing the government when it takes up public issues.

"How will we face the people who have given us the mandate?" he asked, adding, "We are not intent on committing political suicide."

He pleaded with PM Khan to make decisions for the betterment of the people.