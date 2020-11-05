Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PML-Q’s Cheema hints it’s time for govt to go home

Says fresh elections are already being discussed

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PML-Q leader and Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said on Thursday that it was now the time for the government to go home.

Cheema was speaking on SAMAA TV's Nadeem Malik Live. He was critical of the PTI-led government for not keeping the promises made to the PML-Q — a coalition partner both in the Centre and Punjab.

He said his party's leadership has had just one meeting [with Prime Minister Imran Khan] over the past two years.

Asked if not giving a portfolio to PML-Q's Moonis Elahi was a major issue, Cheema said, "No no...ab toh chal chalao ka waqt hai, ab toh agley elections ki baat horahi hai [Now is the time to leave, fresh elections are being discussed now]."

Cheema's assertion amazed the anchorperson too who lauded him for making such a dangerous statement with such an ease.

The PML-Q leader went on to say that his party's leadership informed the PTI two years ago that it would not ask for a portfolio for Moonis Elahi.

"No one can claim that we asked them to give a portfolio to Moonis Elahi or that we have any personal interests," the PML-Q leader said.

He, however, appeared to have realised the gravity of his statement.

"See, every political party, every government starts thinking of the next election after two or two and a half years," Cheema explained.

"We won't part ways with any alliance, neither in Punjab nor in the Centre," he clarified in response to a question about challenging the PTI.

But the PML-Q leader urged the ruling PTI to focus on governance and resolve issues like increasing inflation as both parties are to contest elections after two years.

Cheema lamented that his party is accused of blackmailing the government when it takes up public issues.

"How will we face the people who have given us the mandate?" he asked, adding, "We are not intent on committing political suicide."

He pleaded with PM Khan to make decisions for the betterment of the people.
FaceBook WhatsApp
pml-q PTI Tariq Bashir Cheema
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Tariq Bashir Cheema, PML-Q, PTI, PM Imran Khan, elections
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Dollar falls below Rs160 after 25 weeks
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter's unprofessional question with elegance
Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter’s unprofessional question with elegance
Sindh schools could close if coronavirus cases rise: education minister
Sindh schools could close if coronavirus cases rise: education minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.