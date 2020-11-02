PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wants NAB dissolved

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"Dissolve the National Accountability Bureau or bring army into accountability," PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

Addressing the media in Karachi on Monday, he accused the PTI government of getting involved in political point scoring and criticised Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry's recent remarks regarding the Pulwama Attack.

"We struck India in their home," Chaudhry had said in the National Assembly on Thursday while referring to the Pakistan Air Force's response to India's violation of its airspace last year. "Our success in Pulwama is the success of this nation under Imran Khan's leadership."

His statement was later used by the Indian media to alleged that Pakistan was involved in the attack on the paramilitary force that killed killed at least 40 soldiers.

"Has anyone asked the minister the reason behind a statement like this?" Abbasi questioned.