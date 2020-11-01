Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan made COAS, ISI DG controversial, says Ahsan Iqbal

Calls PM Khan's Gilgit-Baltistan speech an 'irresponsible one'

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has attached the army chief and the ISI DG with his agenda and made them controversial.

“I think he (PM Khan) has himself attached the army chief and the ISI DG with his agenda so he has made both the officers controversial,” Iqbal told SAMAA TV anchorperson Ehtesham Amir-ud-Din.

The PML-N leader was referring to PM Khan’s speech in Gilgit-Baltistan earlier today.

Related: The Queen’s gambit: Maryam Nawaz’s brazen, risky power play

In his speech, the premier severely criticized opposition leaders, saying that if these “thieves” were speaking against military officials then it meant that they (officials) were the right people.

Iqbal described PM Khan’s speech as an “irresponsible” one.

He said the premier tried to give the impression that whatever was happening with the opposition, it was happening with endorsement from the army chief and the ISI DG.
