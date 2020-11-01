PM Khan made COAS, ISI DG controversial, says Ahsan Iqbal

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“I think he (PM Khan) has himself attached the army chief and the ISI DG with his agenda so he has made both the officers controversial,” Iqbal told SAMAA TV anchorperson Ehtesham Amir-ud-Din.

The PML-N leader was referring to PM Khan’s speech in Gilgit-Baltistan earlier today.

In his speech, the premier severely criticized opposition leaders, saying that if these “thieves” were speaking against military officials then it meant that they (officials) were the right people.

Iqbal described PM Khan’s speech as an “irresponsible” one.

He said the premier tried to give the impression that whatever was happening with the opposition, it was happening with endorsement from the army chief and the ISI DG.