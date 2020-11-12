Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth dies of coronavirus

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth has died of coronavirus, it emerged late Thursday.

Justice Seth had been ill and under treatment at an Islamabad hospital for the past few days.

He was born in Dera Ismail Khan on March 16, 1961 and took oath as chief justice on June 28, 2018.

Justice Seth led the special court bench that announced the verdict against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

The special court had sentenced Musharraf to death under Article 6 of the Constitution on December 17, 2019.

In the detailed judgment, Justice Seth said in paragraph 66 that “we direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

The verdict appeared to have irked many quarters. Law Minister Farogh Naseem announced on December 19, 2019 that the federal government would file a reference against Justice Seth under Article 209 of the Constitution in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over Justice Seth’s demise. “Saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth,” he said on Twitter.

“May his soul rest in peace – Ameen. My condolences & prayers go to his family,” the prime minister added.

The treason case

The PML-N government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over his decision to impose an extra constitutional emergency in November 2007. More than 100 hearings for the case took place and four judges were changed along the way.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges. On March 18, 2016, he left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the exit control list on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property, owing to his continuous inability to appear in court.

Later, his passport and identity card were also cancelled on orders of the apex court.