‘People who have used PM will dispose of him now’

The PML-N leader said this while responding to former aide to the PM Dr Zafar Mirza's statement.

Mirza said on Thursday he was disappointed after the government didn't defend his appointment when political rivals accused him of corruption.

Chaudhry raised several questions regarding the hike in drug prices and Mirza's alleged role in it.

"When were the prices of medicines increased, who ordered energy-boosting medicines from India instead of life-saving drugs?" he asked. "Which minister was involved in the drug price hike?

"Only two ministers have come, first [Amir] Kiani sahib and then this [Mirza]," Chaudhry said. "Both increased drug prices extraordinarily."

He alleged that the matter was not investigated because "PM Khan has a share in it". "All the things in which Imran Khan has a share, be it flour, sugar, medicines or petrol, are not investigated."

Chaudhry said the prime minister is in the "habit of use, abuse and dispose of". Be it Jahangir Tareen or his old companions who formed the PTI, he [PM Khan] does the same with everyone and that's not a new habit, he said.

"But this is makafat-e-amal [the result of one's deeds]. The same will happen with Imran Khan," the PML-N leader predicted.

"The people who have used him will now dispose of him."