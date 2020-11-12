Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘People who have used PM will dispose of him now’

Talal Chaudhry says this is makafat-e-amal

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry says the people who have used Prime Minister Imran Khan will now dispose of him.

The PML-N leader said this while responding to former aide to the PM Dr Zafar Mirza's statement.

Mirza said on Thursday he was disappointed after the government didn't defend his appointment when political rivals accused him of corruption.

Chaudhry raised several questions regarding the hike in drug prices and Mirza's alleged role in it.

"When were the prices of medicines increased, who ordered energy-boosting medicines from India instead of life-saving drugs?" he asked. "Which minister was involved in the drug price hike?

"Only two ministers have come, first [Amir] Kiani sahib and then this [Mirza]," Chaudhry said. "Both increased drug prices extraordinarily."

He alleged that the matter was not investigated because "PM Khan has a share in it". "All the things in which Imran Khan has a share, be it flour, sugar, medicines or petrol, are not investigated."

Chaudhry said the prime minister is in the "habit of use, abuse and dispose of". Be it Jahangir Tareen or his old companions who formed the PTI, he [PM Khan] does the same with everyone and that's not a new habit, he said.

"But this is makafat-e-amal [the result of one's deeds]. The same will happen with Imran Khan," the PML-N leader predicted.

"The people who have used him will now dispose of him."
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan talal chaudhry Zafar Mirza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Punjab police get 500 new vehicles, punjab police, police cars, faisalabad police,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.