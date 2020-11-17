Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan

PDM to hold rallies, expedite its anti-government drive: Fazl

Says it won't hold talks with the government

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
PDM to hold rallies, expedite its anti-government drive: Fazl

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold rallies and expedite its drive against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Tuesday.

Fazl, who is the president of the PDM, told this to reporters in Islamabad after a meeting of opposition leaders.

The announcement comes a day after PM Khan said his government would ban rallies and restrict social gatherings as the country continues to grapple with a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Akhtar Mengal attended the PDM meeting via video link. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif could not attend it as he was admitted to a London hospital after his condition deteriorated Tuesday.

Fazl once again alleged that the state apparatus was recklessly used in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

“This was a replay of 2018 [election] rigging,” he said. “The Pakistan Democratic Movement has rejected the Gilgit-Baltistan election results.”

The PDM president said they won’t rest until the government is sent home. He accused the government of victimising opponents by framing them in false cases.

“The confession of former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi is an FIR against the government,” Fazl said. “When Shabbar Zaidi presented a list of corrupt individuals, Imran Khan asked him to drop it.”

He said the PDM won’t hold talks with the government at all.

