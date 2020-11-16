PDM rejects Gilgit-Baltistan election results

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has rejected the results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections that saw the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf win 10 seats.

The PTI was followed by independent candidates who secured seven seats in the GB Legislative Assembly in Sunday’s polls.

The Pakistan Peoples Party won three seats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz two and the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen bagged just one seat.

A meeting of the PDM leadership and its steering committee has been summoned to devise a strategy on the GB election results.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the president of the PDM, alleged that the GB polls were unfair and a repetition of the 2018 general election.

He vowed not to let the “incompetent rulers” get away with this. Fazl said they would finalise a joint strategy to shape their future course of action.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party was set to win 12 seats in the region but its mandate was stolen. PPP candidates were pressured ahead of the polls to join the PTI, he said.

Bilawal warned the government against compelling them to go extremes.