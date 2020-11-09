Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan parliamentary leaders to be briefed on national security Wednesday

Bilawal, Khawaja Asif among those invited to attend

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan parliamentary leaders to be briefed on national security Wednesday

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of parliamentary leaders of both houses of Parliament on Wednesday, November 11.

The meeting will be briefed by military officials on the country’s national security. The National Assembly Secretariat has already issued a notice in this regard.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mehmood, Tariq Bashir Cheema, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Maqbool, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Ameer Haider Hoti and JI Amir Sirajul Haq are among the parliamentarians invited to the meeting.

It’ll also be attended by the attorney general, caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister as well as the Azad Kashmir president and prime minister.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, parliament, national security, parliamentary leaders,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Jahangir Tareen boards private plane for return to Pakistan
Jahangir Tareen boards private plane for return to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.