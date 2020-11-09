Pakistan parliamentary leaders to be briefed on national security Wednesday

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of parliamentary leaders of both houses of Parliament on Wednesday, November 11.

The meeting will be briefed by military officials on the country’s national security. The National Assembly Secretariat has already issued a notice in this regard.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mehmood, Tariq Bashir Cheema, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Maqbool, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Ameer Haider Hoti and JI Amir Sirajul Haq are among the parliamentarians invited to the meeting.

It’ll also be attended by the attorney general, caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister as well as the Azad Kashmir president and prime minister.