Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan gas reserves to reduce 75% in 10 years: ministry

Proposes increasing the country's dependency on LPG, measures for it

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

The Ministry of Planning and Development has warned that natural gas reserves in Pakistan will be reduced by 75% in the next 10 years.

The production of natural gas will reduce from 4 billion cubic feet to 1 billion cubic feet, according to documents seen by SAMAA TV.

In its report, the ministry has proposed increasing the country's dependency on liquefied petroleum gas. For this, it has suggested ending 5.5% withholding and 3% additional taxes and decreasing the sales tax on local production by 7%.

The LPG Distributors' Association says the public could benefit from elimination of taxes rather than subsidy on LPG.

Irfan Khokhar, the LPG Distributors' Association chairman, told SAMAA TV that the government is currently subsidising the LPG.

"We do not want subsidised [LPG]," he said. "We want the taxes eliminated and the people to get low-cost LPG."

The report also proposed adjustment of petroleum levy according to the global market and elimination of advance income tax on imported LPG.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas lpg Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Punjab police get 500 new vehicles, punjab police, police cars, faisalabad police,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.