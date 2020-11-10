Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Nawaz calls army report on Safdar arrest a ‘cover-up’

Says it’s aimed at 'scapegoating juniors and shielding real culprits'

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nawaz calls army report on Safdar arrest a ‘cover-up’

File photo: Online

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the army’s report of an inquiry into the arrest of Captain (retired) Safdar Awan, calling it a “cover-up” aimed at “shielding the real culprits”.

“[The] inquiry report on Karachi incident is a cover-up scapegoating juniors & shielding the real culprits,” Sharif said in a tweet Tuesday. “Report ‘Rejected’.”

The comments from the former premier came after the ISPR, the Pakistani military’s media wing, said its court of inquiry found that the officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Rangers acted “over zealously” in the case which “led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions.”

Safdar, the husband of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, was arrested from his hotel room in Karachi on Oct 19 for sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb. He, however, was granted bail by a court after 12 hours. Safdar was in Karachi to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally.

Army Chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa had ordered an inquiry after Sindh Inspector General Mushtaq Mehar had decided to go on a leave over the arrest.

“Officers from the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and ISI Sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fallout of desecration of the Mazar-e-Quaid,” the ISPR said in its statement Tuesday.

It said the officers were “under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law.” The ISI and Rangers personnel felt that the response of the Sindh police was slow in a “developing yet volatile situation” and decided to act “rather over zealously,” according to the statement.

The officers were “experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions,” the military said.

Based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, the ISPR said, “It has been decided to remove the officers from their current assignments for departmental proceedings and disposal at the GHQ.”

Army Nawaz Sharif
 
RELATED STORIES

Nawaz Sharif rejected army report, Nawaz Sharif, Qamar Javed Bajwa, Sindh
 

