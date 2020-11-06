Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Nation understanding Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, standing by it: party leader

Asks PM Khan to watch his clips from the past

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nation understanding Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, standing by it: party leader

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

PML-N leader Asif Kirmani has said that the entire nation is understanding the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and standing by it.

Kirmani said this on SAMAA TV show Sawal Friday night. He said the entire PML-N is standing by its leader.

Asked about recent statements by some PDM leaders, he noted that the former premier has repeatedly said that he respects institutions.

“Nawaz Sharif sahib has thrice been the prime minister of this country. He has had some experiences and observations,” Kirmani explained.

“People are not trying to understand the issue and everyone is taking it in their own way.”

He said the ex-premier only expressed some reservations and named a few names. “If he has pointed something out… then there must be a remedy, a solution to it.”

Asked about the prime minister’s statement that Nawaz is inciting the army to rebel, Kirmani said he doesn’t see any such thing in Nawaz’s statements.

However, he said there were a few clips of PM Khan in which he had gone to the extreme against the institutions and their officials. “He (PM Khan) should kindly watch those clips and heed his deeds too.”

Nawaz is only saying that all institutions must remain within the ambit of the constitution and law, Kirmani added.

