NAB chief bars anti-graft body from acting against Saleem Mandviwalla

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal has restricted the anti-graft body from taking action against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in a fake accounts case.

Iqbal took notice of Mandviwalla’s allegations against NAB, the anti-graft body said in a statement. He sought complete record of the case against the Senate deputy chairman and others.

NAB’s Rawalpindi arm has recently initiated a major fake accounts case investigation against Mandviwalla and several others.

NAB has opened 43 different inquiries under the fake accounts case. It is investigating Mandviwalla, his brother and others in one of these 43 inquiries. The inquiry pertains to illegal allotment of plots in Kidney Hill Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, the Senate deputy chairman lashed out at NAB, saying that the anti-graft body was harassing business community members without discrimination.

The NAB chairman has asked the anti-corruption watchdog not to take any action in the case until further orders.

“The decision whether to take further action will be made after complete review of the record,” he said.