HOME > Pakistan

NAB chief bars anti-graft body from acting against Saleem Mandviwalla

The Senate deputy chairman earlier accused NAB of harassing businessmen

Posted: Nov 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: FILE

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal has restricted the anti-graft body from taking action against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in a fake accounts case.

Iqbal took notice of Mandviwalla’s allegations against NAB, the anti-graft body said in a statement. He sought complete record of the case against the Senate deputy chairman and others.

NAB’s Rawalpindi arm has recently initiated a major fake accounts case investigation against Mandviwalla and several others.

Related: Angry Mandviwalla to summon NAB in Senate for harassing businesses

NAB has opened 43 different inquiries under the fake accounts case. It is investigating Mandviwalla, his brother and others in one of these 43 inquiries. The inquiry pertains to illegal allotment of plots in Kidney Hill Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, the Senate deputy chairman lashed out at NAB, saying that the anti-graft body was harassing business community members without discrimination.

The NAB chairman has asked the anti-corruption watchdog not to take any action in the case until further orders.

“The decision whether to take further action will be made after complete review of the record,” he said.

MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
AirSial hopes to launch this December
