NAB arrests two suspects in Reko Diq case

The anti-graft body filed a reference in the case Wednesday

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NAB arrests two suspects in Reko Diq case

Photo: AFP

The National Accountability Bureau’s Rawalpindi arm has apprehended two suspects in connection with the Reko Diq case.

The suspects identified as Sher Khan and Mohammad Farooq were arrested in Islamabad, the anti-graft body said.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal issued warrants for the arrest of the suspects. They will be handed over to NAB Balochistan after obtaining their transit remand.

A day earlier, NAB Balochistan filed a reference in the case in a Quetta accountability court.

The reference was filed against 26 accused after analysing 30 years worth of records, a NAB spokesperson said Wednesday.

These individuals are accused of providing undue benefit to Australian company Broken Hill Proprietary in the Chagi Hills Exploration Joint Venture with the Balochistan Development Authority.

The reference said the accused made financial gains by illegally amending the Balochistan Mining Concession Rules and introducing another company, Tethyan Copper.

NAB observed irregularities in the allotment of land by the Balochistan government officials besides kickbacks paid by Tethyan Copper, according to the spokesperson.

Tethyan Copper had approached the World Bank arbitration court in 2012 after the Balochistan government declined its lease request. The mining company said that it had invested over $220 million in the Reko Diq mines.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes had ordered Pakistan to pay $6 billion in damages to Tethyan Copper in July 2019.

But Pakistan got a stay on the $6b penalty in September 2020. The ICSID is expected to hold a final hearing in the Reko Diq case in May 2021.

