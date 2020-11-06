Maryam rebukes Zubair, stands firm on statement about turncoats

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz rebuked on Friday her own spokesperson for giving explanations for her statement about political turncoats.

Maryam had urged participants at a rally in Ghanche to surround these renegades. Her spokesperson, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair later explained to the media that she didn’t mean to physically surround those individuals.

But Maryam publicly rebutted Zubair’s explanations at a rally in Skardu on Friday. The PML-N leader said she meant what she said at the rally in Ghanche.

“Yesterday I asked [people] to surround turncoats and my own spokesperson Mohammad Zubair was giving explanations about it,” she said.

“We meant that we would surround turncoats, God willing. They will not be given room to hide.”

Maryam urged the masses to make these renegades realise their crimes whenever they visit their constituencies.

The PML-N leader has been campaigning in Gilgit-Baltistan for the provincial assembly elections on November 15.

This will be the region’s third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly.