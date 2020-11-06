Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Maryam rebukes Zubair, stands firm on statement about turncoats

She wants political renegades surrounded by the people

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Maryam rebukes Zubair, stands firm on statement about turncoats

Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz rebuked on Friday her own spokesperson for giving explanations for her statement about political turncoats.

Maryam had urged participants at a rally in Ghanche to surround these renegades. Her spokesperson, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair later explained to the media that she didn’t mean to physically surround those individuals.

But Maryam publicly rebutted Zubair’s explanations at a rally in Skardu on Friday. The PML-N leader said she meant what she said at the rally in Ghanche.

“Yesterday I asked [people] to surround turncoats and my own spokesperson Mohammad Zubair was giving explanations about it,” she said.

“We meant that we would surround turncoats, God willing. They will not be given room to hide.”

Maryam urged the masses to make these renegades realise their crimes whenever they visit their constituencies.

The PML-N leader has been campaigning in Gilgit-Baltistan for the provincial assembly elections on November 15.

This will be the region’s third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gilgit-baltistan maryam nawaz mohammad zubair
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maryam Nawaz, Mohammad Zubair, PML-N, Gilgit-Baltistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.